Shirley A. Purnell 73
Worcester - Shirley A. Purnell, 73 of Worcester beloved wife of John A. Purnell died Tuesday June 25, 2019 at UMass Hospital in Worcester. Born in Worcester she was the daughter of the late Charles and Carrie (Robinson) Broyles. Shirley was a lifelong resident of the city and served her community as a nurse's aide for the Visiting Nurses Association 120 Thomas St. Worcester for over 30 years.
Besides her husband John of 30 years, Shirley is survived by her two stepdaughters Linda Marie Purnell, and Latarsha Tolson, her brother John Broyles and his wife Maude and her nephews E. Lee Broyles and Michael Broyles, and her four beloved aunts, Rose Johnston, Pearl Dwight, Annie English, and Irene Robinson . She was predeceased by her parents, her brothers Charles Broyles Jr. and Elmer Broyles and her little sister Deborah Broyles and Deborah's husband Brad Singleton.
All funeral services for Shirley will be held at the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. Worcester on Saturday July 20, 2019. Calling hours will be from 12 noon to 2pm with a funeral service to be conducted at 2pm. Burial will be private at a later date.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 13 to July 15, 2019