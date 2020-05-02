|
Shirley M. Russo, 77
NORTH GRAFTON: - Shirley M. Russo, 77, formerly of Fairlawn Street, died Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Beaumont Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Worcester following complications from the Covid-19 virus.
She leaves her brother, David S. Russo and his wife Gay of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; a nephew, Roger Eric Russo and his companion Kristen Smith of Ft. Lauderdale; a step-sister, Vita Russo-Aumiller of Lewistown, PA; a step-brother, Nathan Russo of East Orange, NJ; and several close friends.
She was born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Rodney Hoffman and Hazel A. (Brookhart) Hoffman. She was adopted and raised by Salvatore Russo and her mother Hazel Hoffman Russo. She earned a Masters of Arts from Drake University and her Ph.D. in Philosophy from City University of New York.
Shirley served as a nun and educator with the Religious Order of the Sacred Heart of Jesus for more than 30 years. She later worked in medical research at UMass Medical Center. She was an avid reader and enjoyed learning.
Due to the current pandemic, a Private Funeral Mass will be held at the convenience of the family. Shirley will be buried at Pine Grove Cemetery in North Grafton. There are no calling hours.
The family suggests donations in memory of Shirley be made to the Grafton Senior Center, 30 Providence Road, Grafton, MA 01519.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 2 to May 3, 2020