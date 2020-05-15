Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Buma Funeral Home
101 North Main Street
Uxbridge, MA 01569
Memorial Gathering
To be announced at a later date
Shirley (Frederickson) Schultzberg

Shirley L. (Frederickson) Schultzberg, 91

Uxbridge - Shirley L. (Frederickson) Schultzberg, 91, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 11, 2020 in Milford Regional Medical Center, Milford. She was the wife of the late Gosta "Gus" H. Schultzberg who passed away in 2011 and mother to Jean, Dyan, Linda, Karen, Nancy, Carol, Gary, Gail, and Glen.

A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Complete obituary at www.bumafuneralhome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 15 to May 17, 2020
