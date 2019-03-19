|
|
Shirley M. (Guertin) Smith, 81
DOUGLAS - Shirley M. (Guertin) Smith, 81, formerly of Monroe St., passed away on March 18, 2019 after a brief illness at Webster Manor Nursing Home. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Andrew A. Smith.
She is also survived by 4 sons, Kenneth A. Smith and his partner Belinda Kacmarcik of Putnam, CT, Mark S. Smith of Blackstone, James R. "Jimmy" Smith of Douglas, and Andrew E. and his wife Holly Smith of Thompson, CT; 6 grandchildren, Andrew Smith, Samantha Boucher and her husband Jay, Casey Smith, Althea Smith, Mathew Smith, and Heather Smith; great-grandchildren, Lilianne Boucher, Alex Smith, and Torrey Smith; her sister Carol Muzzy of Auburn, and her half brother Peter Guertin of Douglas. Born in Whitinsville on May 5, 1937 she was the daughter of Armand and Anita (Perron) Guertin and has lived in the Northbridge /Douglas area most of her life.
Shirley graduated from Douglas High School, and worked as a cafeteria worker for both the Uxbridge and Douglas Public School systems for many years before her retirement. She enjoyed golfing, travelling, vacationing to her favorite Maine beaches, and late night poker games with her family.
According to her wishes, Shirley will be cremated and her graveside service will be held on Sat. March 30, 2019 at 1pm in St. Denis Cemetery, Manchaug St., Douglas. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to: The Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave., 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001. To leave a condolence message for her family please visit: http://www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019