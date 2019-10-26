|
Shirley Jean (Blodgett) Smith, 71
Spencer - Shirley Jean (Blodgett) Smith, 71, passed away Wednesday, October23 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by her children, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Shirley leaves her children, Lisa Hall and her fiancé, Brian Desmarais, Deanna Blood and her husband, Kevin, Steven MacNevin, Pamela MacNevin, Dawn Giacobbi and her husband, James, Frederick Henschel and his fiancée, Crystal Clark; 15 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; her loving brother, Arthur "Skippy" Blodgett; nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. She is predeceased by her two sisters, Linda Johnson and Pamela Wood along with the love of her life, Francis Mailea.
Shirley was born in Worcester, daughter of the Leo and Constance (French) Blodgett and graduated from Commerce High School in 1967.
Shirley worked for many years at The Meadows in Leicester in the activities department, a job she truly loved. She was an avid Red Sox fan.
The family would like to thank Dana Farber in Milford for all their love and support through her illness.
To honor Shirley's memory Red Sox attire is encouraged for her services.
Callings hours will be held on Monday, October 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home, 48 School Street, Webster. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. A guest book is available at www.shaw-majercik.com where you may post a condolence or light a candle of remembrance.
