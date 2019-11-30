Home

1934 - 2019
Shirley Woods Stuck, 85

Aurora, Ohio - Shirley Woods Stuck, 85, formerly of Northboro, passed peacefully from this life on November 29, 2019 in Aurora, Ohio. Born July 23, 1934 in Worcester, Shirley graduated from the Lowell Teachers College in 1956 and taught music in the Worcester Public Schools for many years. Shirley loved art, music and dogs. She is survived by her daughter Michele Stuck of Mantua, Ohio, and her brother George Woods of Shrewsbury. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Northboro. Donations in Shirley's memory may be made to the Crossroads Hospice Charitable Foundation at https://crhcf.org/donate/
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 30 to Dec. 8, 2019
