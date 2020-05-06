Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
(508) 754-2431
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Shirley Sullivan Obituary
Shirley A. Sullivan, 73

Worcester - Shirley A. Sullivan, 73, of Worcester died Monday, May 4th in the Christopher House. She was predeceased by her husband, George M. Sullivan. She leaves a son, George Sullivan of Falmouth; a daughter, Carlene Gary and her husband, Clarence of Worcester; a brother, James Collins; three grandchildren, Derek J. Gary, Shawn A. Gary and Ariana M. Gary; three great grandchildren, Jannaye L. Gary, Meya E. Gary and Anastasia G. Gary and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves her best friend for life, Lois Ducharme of Millbury. She was predeceased by her twin sister, Sandra Mills and Kathleen Halal.

She was born in Worcester the daughter of John and Mary (Chiras) Collins. Shirley was a member of Our Lady of the Angels Church. She worked for Walters Communications as a secretary for many years. Mrs. Sullivan enjoyed reading, animals, Elvis and John Wayne. Her favorite pastime was watching Cardinals, her favorite bird.

Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue is assisting the family with arrangements.

oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 6 to May 7, 2020
