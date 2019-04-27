|
Shirley A. (Andrews) Van Vleck, 80
Oxford - Shirley A. (Andrews) Van Vleck, 80, of Oxford, MA, passed on April 24, 2019, into the Arms of God with her beloved family and friends by her side in her passing days.
Shirley leaves her daughter, Brenda A. (Burke) Ennis of Oxford, MA, son, E. Victor Van Vleck of Barre, MA, daughter, Shirley (Van Vleck) Baker of Danielson, CT; stepchildren Randy Van Vleck of Lancaster, MA, and Robyn Van Vleck of Clinton, MA; her grandchildren, Molly C. Ennis, Zackery Van Vleck, Justin Baker, John Xenias V, Randall and Nicole Van Vleck; nieces, nephews and cousins here and in Albania.
Shirley leaves her dear brother Arthur Andrews and wife Adele of Vero Beach FL. Shirley was blessed to have the best girl friends for over 65 years, Betty Miglianico, Barbara Booth, Diane Brown, Carol Anne Horrigan and Barbara Doran. The laughter shared will never be silenced.
She was predeceased by her parents, Victor and Edith (Tasi) Andrews; her sister Violet Andrews; her husband Edward E. Van Vleck; and her son-in-law C. Stephen Ennis.
Shirley's hands were that of an artist, she loved to paint flowers; all designs were of her own hand. If you were ever gifted a piece from Shirley's collection you received a work of true artistic talent. It was her passion to paint on hand poured green ware.
Shirley's children and family wish to thank Dr. Jack Kelly, Dr. Richard Wholey and the staff at St. Vincent Hospital, Rose Monahan Hospice House and the VNA for their compassionate, kind, loving care of our mother.
May Her Memory Be Eternal. No Life is Perfect…..Life is Made of Perfect Moments.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main Street, Oxford, from 5 pm – 7 pm. Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at St. Mary's Albanian Orthodox Church, 535 Salisbury St., Worcester. Burial will follow at Hope Cemetery in Worcester.
Shirley's wishes are for donations in her memory to please be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942 or StJude.org. Shirley supported St. Jude for over 35 years.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019