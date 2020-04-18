|
|
Shirley V. Viscosi 85
Oxford - Shirley V. (Amaral) Viscosi, 85, passed away peacefully Friday, April 17th, 2020 in St Mary's Healthcare Center, Worcester, MA.
Shirley was born June 16, 1934, one of six children of Albert and Ruth M. (Wackell) Amaral. Shirley was born in Worcester and spent her early childhood years in the City. The family then purchased a home in Shrewsbury where she was educated and graduated from Major Beal High School (Shrewsbury High). Shirley worked as a Payroll Clerk for the City of Worcester for more than 23 years before retiring in 2002.
Shirley is survived by two devoted daughters, Patricia Sheehan and her husband Walter of Oxford with whom Shirley lived for 15 yrs. before moving to St. Mary's, and Deborah Hobby and her husband Tom of Leicester. Shirley is also survived by her one and only grandchild, a grandson, Thaddeus (Ted) Skowronski of Oxford whom she cherished; a brother, Alfred Amaral of Norwich CT; a sister, Gloria Valentino of Shrewsbury; nieces, nephews and extended family members. Three brothers, Richard, Robert and Ronald Amaral predeceased her as did her ex-husband but still very good friend, Edward V. Viscosi.
Family meant the most to Shirley and she was deeply devoted to her daughters and grandson. Shirley was a beautiful person who enjoyed the simple pleasures of life like spending time with family and friends, family dinners, caring for and watching her grandson Ted grow, playing computer games, playing Scrabble with her daughters, trips to Foxwoods Casino and Bowling (for which she had accumulated numerous trophies throughout the years). She loved to cook and bake for family, friends and coworkers. Shirley notably entered and won several Telegram and Gazette baking competitions. She loved pets and animals and at one time had a house of 9 cats she loved dearly. She truly believed that faith, family and friends were the most important things of life and had room in her heart for everyone she met. Shirley was very generous with her love, time and resources, and helped anyone she could. Her unwavering faith kept her grounded and helped her through several life's challenges she was faced with. Her passing leaves a hole in our hearts but her loving and caring soul will not be forgotten.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Funeral services will be private at a later date. Memorial remembrances in her name can be made to The St. Mary's Healthcare Center Activities Fund, 39 Queen Street, Worcester, MA 01610 or the Second Chance Animal Shelter, 111 Young Rd., East Brookfield, MA 01515. THE MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020