Shirley A. Wells Age 84
Cumming, GA - Mrs. Wells passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020. She was a resident of Middleboro, MA prior to moving to GA in 2013 to be near family. She was born and raised in Worcester, MA where she graduated from South High School in 1954 and from Hahnemann Hospital School of Nursing, where she earned an RN in 1957. Throughout her life, she followed a career in the healthcare field. After meeting her husband Ray, and marrying in 1959, they moved to RI, where she was a surgical nurse at Providence Lying-In Hospital, later known as Women & Infants Hospital. Years later, she went back to school and earned her Bachelor's degree from Roger Williams University in 1976 and graduated from Bridgewater State College with a Master's in Education in 1982. At the end of her career, before retiring in 2008, she was the Executive Director of Plymouth Crossings Assisted Living Community in Plymouth, MA. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Raymond L. Wells; her parents, Roland J. Sr. and Hannah M. (Goodrich) Castonguay of Worcester, MA; brother, Roland J. Castonguay, Jr. of Auburn, MA. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Christopher Coutu of Cumming, GA and grandsons, Matthew of Terre Haute, IN and Thomas of Cumming, GA; son, Peter Wells of Brooklyn, NY and grandsons, Dexter and Elliot; sister-in-law, Annette M. (Chasse) Castonguay; niece, Anne M. Castonguay and great-niece, Aleah M. Castonguay all of Upton, MA. Interment will be August 15, 2020; 10:30am at Christ Church Episcopal in Plymouth, MA. A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Columba's Episcopal Church in Suwanee, GA, where Mrs. Wells was a member. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ Church 149 Court St Plymouth, MA 02360.
Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming, Georgia is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com