Shirley J. Zifcak, 71
Auburn - Shirley J. (Piascik) Zifcak, 71, of Auburn, formerly of Uxbridge died peacefully Friday, July 3, 2020 in Rose Monahan Hospice Center. She is survived by her children, Brian Zifcak and his wife Nicole of Auburn, Donna Hardy and her husband Scott of Douglas; sisters, Sharon Hoeg and her husband Bruce of Lakeville; Susan Niddrie and her husband David of Worcester, brother Stephen Piascik and his wife Deborah of North Port, FL; grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was born in Worcester a daughter of the late Peter and Dorothea (Arell) Piascik.
Shirley worked in the Distribution Department of EMC for many years prior to retiring. She graduated from Classical High School and Salter Secretarial School. She was a member of Good Shephard Church in Linwood. She enjoyed crocheting, collecting Hummel figurines, watching Jeopardy and watching classic movies. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Brookdale West and Rose Monahan Hospice for their care and compassion toward Shirley during her stays.
A funeral will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 with a Mass at St. Stephan Church, 357 Grafton St. A visitation will be held on Wednesday from 9:30 am to 10:30 am in HENRY- DIRSA FUNERAL HOME, 33 Ward St. Funeral home attendance is limited based on gathering guidelines and the requirement of the use of facemasks. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery. To leave a condolence or memory, please visit Shirley's digital guest book at www.worcesterfuneral.com