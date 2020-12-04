Sidney R. Hodes, 82
Worcester - Sidney R. Hodes, age 82, died on Thursday, December 3, 2020 in Worcester, after a period of declining health.
Born in Boston, Sid was the son of Samuel and Dora (Hanin) Hodes, and was a lifelong resident of Worcester.
He was a proud alumnus of Worcester Academy and then went on to study business, graduating from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. It was at PENN that he met and fell in love with a 5 foot nursing student, marrying Sue in 1959.
Upon returning to Worcester, Sid joined the family business, Hodes Food City, which included supermarkets in Worcester, Grafton and Spencer, working with his father, Sam, and eventually as partners for many years with his cousin, Barry.
Together, Sue and Sid were constant supporters of the Jewish Federation of Central Massachusetts, the Jewish Healthcare Center, the Jewish Family Service, Congregation Beth Israel and the former Temple Sinai.
He leaves his beloved wife of 61 years, Marion "Susie" (Eisenberg) Hodes; his son, Michael W. Hodes and his wife, Marilyn of New York City; his daughter, Alida F. Hodes-Gallin and her husband, Tom of New Rochelle, NY; his grandchildren: Jared Hodes, Sarah Hodes and Jake Gallin; his sister, Ceril Fish and her husband, Howard of Worcester and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his son, Jeffrey B. Hodes.
A private graveside funeral service will be held at B'nai Brith Cemetery in Worcester, under the direction of Miles Funeral Home of Holden.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish Federation of Central Massachusetts, 633 Salisbury Street, Worcester, MA 01609, Congregation Beth Israel, 15 Jamesbury Drive, Worcester, MA 01609, or to a charity of the donor's choice
