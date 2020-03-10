|
Sidney R. Richardson
Warren...Sidney Ralph Richardson, born September 16th, 1954, passed away on Wednesday, February 26th, 2020 at the UMass Memorial Medical Center, in Worcester.
Sidney grew up in Worcester and attended North High School. He was an avid fisherman; whose smile shined the largest on a big catch.
Sidney was a veteran of the United States Air Force and served in Vietnam War as a Military Police and K-9 officer on base.
Sidney is predeceased by his parents, father, John "Bumpa Jack" Richardson and mother, Elizabeth (St. George) Richardson. Sidney is also predeceased by his three brothers, John, Harry and David.
Sidney is survived by six children, Joseph Richardson of Leicester, and Travis Richardson, of Southbridge, four daughters, Kara Richardson of Worcester, Angela Richardson of Warren, Jennifer Richardson of Brimfield, and Kayla Richardson of Warren. He is also survived by a sister, Linda (Richardson) Domack of Dudley, and a large extended family including 4 stepsisters. His family will miss his contagious laughter, sarcasm and fun ways, but most of all his never fading love of life and family.
A private service with Military Honors will be held in his honor, along with a celebration of life in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ASPCA, in his memory. Sansoucy Funeral Home, 40 Marcy Street, Southbridge, MA 01550 assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020