Sigmund "Siggy" A. Matis, Jr., 81
Holden - Sigmund "Siggy" A. Matis, Jr., 81, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Born and raised in Holden, he was a son of the late Sigmund and Mildred (Wagner) Matis.
He will be lovingly missed and remembered by his beloved wife of 58 years, Jacqueline G. (Fairbanks) Matis; his two sons, Mark Matis and his wife, Tammy of Farmville, NC and David Matis and his companion, Kathleen Eager, who was Sigmund's caregiver, of Jefferson; two grandchildren, Amanda Hill of SC and Zachary Matis of NC; two great-grandchildren, Amelia Matis and Warren Hill, Jr. of SC; a sister, Joanne Matis Rock and her husband, Charles of Holden and a brother, Stanley Matis and his wife, Lori Collette Matis of Holden.
Siggy (as he was known) was an avid golfer and scored a hole-in-one at Wachusett Country Club in West Boylston, where he was a member for many years. Siggy and Jackie enjoyed many trips with their friends over the years. He was a salesman for Kesseli & Morse Co. for many years. Siggy was proud of his Masonic affiliations and was a member of the Rufus Putnam Lodge for 59 years.
In honoring Siggy's request, there will be no calling hours. He will be laid to rest in the springtime at Grove Cemetery, Holden. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020