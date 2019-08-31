|
|
Simone R. Gemma, 93
AUBURN - Simone R. Gemma, of Auburn, 93 years young, died peacefully on Tuesday August 27, 2019 after a courageous battle, surrounded by her loving family.
Daughter of Henry J. and Eva M. (LeMay) Contois, Simone was born, raised, and educated in Worcester. Simone devoted many years working for Iandoli Supermarkets, Fanning Trade High School, and the American Red Cross as a telemarketer, something she enjoyed doing so much. After her retirement, she returned to work for Shaw's Supermarket in Auburn and enjoyed working part time for several years.
Although her children were always her focus, she enjoyed many years of playing cards and bingo and will miss her Wednesday evening family from Auburn Lodge of Elks. While at home, she enjoyed knitting hats for the babies born at UMass Memorial Hospital, and several trips to Foxwoods Casino. As many will remember, she loved dancing the most, taking any opportunity to jitterbug with her friends.
Proud mother of Patricia M. Brigham and Cheryl A. Burokas, both of Auburn, she also leaves behind her son-in-law William Burokas of Auburn, and our brother, the late Joseph Gemma. Simone is also survived by her grandchildren, Jaymi-lyn Adams and her husband Scott Adams, Lauren Turner and her husband Dave Turner, Ross Burokas, Scott Burokas and his wife Jessica Burokas, Evan Burokas; great grandchildren, Avery, William, and Benjamin Turner; and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Simone's family beginning at 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM on Saturday September 7, 2019 followed by a funeral Service at 11:00 AM at the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn MA 01501. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the in Simone's name at https://www.heart.org. To leave a note of condolence for Simone's family or to view her "Book of Memories," please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3, 2019