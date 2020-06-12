Sofoclis Kollios
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sofoclis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sofoclis Evangelos Kollios 97

SOUTHBRIDGE - Sofoclis Evangelos Kollios, 97, passed away April 30, 2020, at the Coleman House in Northborough, MA, due to complications of the COVID-19 virus. His wife of 66 years, Beverly, passed away in March 2018. Sofoclis is survived by his daughter Cynthia Kollios and son-in-law Robert Kirzinger; his son Neil Kollios and daughter-in-law Martha Colby; his brother Charlie and sisters-in-law Dottie and Etsa, and by his many nieces and nephews and their families.

Sofoclis, the son of the late Evangelos Kollios and Kalliope (Zissis) Kollios, was born March 13, 1923. The child of Greek emigrants, he was raised with his three brothers and two sisters on Central Street, Southbridge, where they all received "the best mercantile and commercial training available" in his father's Central Street Market. After serving in the Marines during WWII and training briefly to become an accountant he opened "Sof's Central Spa" luncheonette, where he served up good food and great conversation and shared many a joke with a captive audience.

Sof was a dedicated member of Holy Trinity Church in Southbridge, where he sang in the choir, did readings, and served on the vestry. He loved music and liked to entertain. He sang with the Sturbridge Anacreontic Society and the Old Sturbridge Village Singers and was a member of the Southbridge Barbershop Harmony Society (SPEBSQSA) chapter. He also performed with the Gateway Players Theater and the Gateway Community Chorus.

An avid photographer, Sof loved exploring other places and visiting friends and family. After retiring in the 1980s, Bev and Sof travelled to Greece, Hawaii, California, and throughout New England. He liked to be active and loved to swim, dive, ski, and golf. He continued working part-time after retirement delivering flowers and doing inventory work. He was a crossword puzzle and word-find devotee and loved to give impromptu Greek lessons.

He will be truly missed by his family, friends and community.

The Belanger-Bullard Funeral Home, 51 Marcy Street, Southbridge, MA, has been entrusted with arrangements.

A private burial for Sofoclis will be held at a later date.

An online guestbook and a video tribute are available at http://www.BelangerFuneralome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BELANGER-BULLARD FUNERAL HOME - SOUTHBRIDGE
51 MARCY STREET
Southbridge, MA 01550-1862
(508) 764-3968
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved