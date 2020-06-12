Sofoclis Evangelos Kollios 97
SOUTHBRIDGE - Sofoclis Evangelos Kollios, 97, passed away April 30, 2020, at the Coleman House in Northborough, MA, due to complications of the COVID-19 virus. His wife of 66 years, Beverly, passed away in March 2018. Sofoclis is survived by his daughter Cynthia Kollios and son-in-law Robert Kirzinger; his son Neil Kollios and daughter-in-law Martha Colby; his brother Charlie and sisters-in-law Dottie and Etsa, and by his many nieces and nephews and their families.
Sofoclis, the son of the late Evangelos Kollios and Kalliope (Zissis) Kollios, was born March 13, 1923. The child of Greek emigrants, he was raised with his three brothers and two sisters on Central Street, Southbridge, where they all received "the best mercantile and commercial training available" in his father's Central Street Market. After serving in the Marines during WWII and training briefly to become an accountant he opened "Sof's Central Spa" luncheonette, where he served up good food and great conversation and shared many a joke with a captive audience.
Sof was a dedicated member of Holy Trinity Church in Southbridge, where he sang in the choir, did readings, and served on the vestry. He loved music and liked to entertain. He sang with the Sturbridge Anacreontic Society and the Old Sturbridge Village Singers and was a member of the Southbridge Barbershop Harmony Society (SPEBSQSA) chapter. He also performed with the Gateway Players Theater and the Gateway Community Chorus.
An avid photographer, Sof loved exploring other places and visiting friends and family. After retiring in the 1980s, Bev and Sof travelled to Greece, Hawaii, California, and throughout New England. He liked to be active and loved to swim, dive, ski, and golf. He continued working part-time after retirement delivering flowers and doing inventory work. He was a crossword puzzle and word-find devotee and loved to give impromptu Greek lessons.
He will be truly missed by his family, friends and community.
The Belanger-Bullard Funeral Home, 51 Marcy Street, Southbridge, MA, has been entrusted with arrangements.
A private burial for Sofoclis will be held at a later date.
An online guestbook and a video tribute are available at http://www.BelangerFuneralome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.