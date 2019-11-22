|
Solange J. "Sally" (LeRoy) Duquette, 87
Worcester - Solange J. "Sally" (LeRoy) Duquette, 87, of Worcester, died peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, November 21st after an extended illness.
Sally was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Thomas J. Duquette who died in 2013. She is survived by her children, Paul E. Duquette and his wife Donna of Worcester, Debora A. Martin and her husband Michael of Holden, M. Diane Hehir of Worcester and Sandra R. Gagne and her husband Steven of Oxford. She leaves 2 sisters, Aletha Lampson and Joyce Derenese both of Worcester and a brother Ronald LeRoy of Holden. She also leaves 10 grandchildren; 4 great granddaughters, 2 great grandsons and another grandchild due in May along with many nephews and nieces.
Mrs. Duquette was born in Lowell, MA daughter of the late Anne Marie (Poulin) LeRoy.
Sally was a wife and mother who loved welcoming many family and friends into her home. She enjoyed cooking and baking, especially with the fruits and vegetables from her garden. She was an avid square dancer, and loved practical jokes, especially when she had the final word. Sally loved to travel, especially with her husband and was the happiest when she was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, November 24th from 5 to 7 PM at the Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Hammond St., Worcester. The funeral will be held on Monday, November 25th from the funeral home, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in Saint John's Church, 44 Temple St., Worcester. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester.
Memorial contributions in memory of Sally may be made to Saint John's Food for the Poor Program at Saint Xavier Center, 20 Temple Street, Worcester, MA 01604 or www.stjohnsfoodforthepoor.org
