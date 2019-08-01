|
|
Soledad Garcia Guzman
Teresa Guzman
WORCESTER - Soledad Marisol Garcia Guzman and Teresa Guzman, daughter and mother, of Worcester, passed away suddenly while visiting Mexico on July 20, 2019.
Soledad was born in Mexico and has lived in Worcester since 1999. She leaves her three daughters, Marisol, Brenda and Daniela Martinez; and a grandson, Isaiah Johnson, all of Worcester. She worked as a catering supervisor for Sodexo at Assumption College where she had worked the last 16 years.
Teresa was also born in Mexico and has been a part of the Worcester community since 2002. She leaves behind three sons, Marcelino Garcia of Worcester, Jesus Garcia and Antonio Garcia, both of Mexico; a daughter, Leticia Garcia of Mexico; a sister; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Soledad and Teresa were inseparable and their families pray for their eternal peace.
Both women were members of St. Peter's Parish.
A memorial Mass will take place Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 1 p.m. in St. Peter's Church, 931 Main St., Worcester.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019