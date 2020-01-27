|
Sommanee Bounphasaysonh, 68
Southbridge - Sommanee Bounphasaysonh, 68, of Henry St., passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 26th, 2020 in the Harrington Memorial Hospital, Southbridge, after an illness.
She leaves her beloved wife of 9 years, Maria D. (Benitez) Bounphasaysonh; four step sons, Joel Delgado Benitez, Jorge Delgado Benitez, Richard Novas Benitez and Adrian Novas Benitez; four brothers, Bounyoung "Ben" Bounphasaysonh and his wife Alicia of Southbridge, Robert Bounphasaysonh and his wife Debbie of Southbridge, Sam Bounphasaysonh and his wife Khamlone of Southbridge and Vic Bounphasaysonh and his wife Nita of Southbridge; her three sisters, Phao (Bounphasaysonh) Koo of Southbridge, Khamdy Bounphasaysonh of Laos and Anong Bounphasaysonh of Southbridge; many nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews. Sommanee was predeceased by a brother, Peune Bounphasaysonh and a sister, Lao Bounphasaysonh.
She was born in Vientiane, Laos the daughter of Hao and Lam (Souvanhnaphony) Bounphasaysonh. She was very passionate about her work with families and children and obtained her Master's degree in Social Work. Sommanee worked as a Social Worker for the Department of Children and Families for 30 years prior to retiring due to her illness. She enjoyed fishing, traveling and spending time in her vegetable gardens. Sommanee was an educator and loved teaching. She taught the Nurturing program for parents and children as well as the Mapp program, Massachusetts Approach to Partnerships in Parenting. She spent many of her years as a Community Activist, volunteering her time working with others to deliver change.
Her funeral will be held on Thursday, Jan. 30th, at 10:00 am in the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge. Calling hours in the funeral home will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 29th, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. Burial in Forest Lawn West Cemetery, Charlotte, NC will be held at a later date.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020