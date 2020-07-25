1/1
Sonja Altiparmakov
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sonja's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sonja Altiparmakov, 62

Shrewsbury - Sonja Altiparmakov, 62, of Shrewsbury, passed away on Wednesday, July 23rd, 2020. She was born in Bitola, Macedonia to Ljupco and Marija (Nikolova) Kuzmanovski. She moved to the United States with her family when she was nine years old. She attended South High School in Worcester and graduated with her Bachelor's Degree in Literature from a university in Macedonia. Sonja was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis at an early age. She enjoyed her family, fashion, and her soccer referee community.

In addition to her adored mother, Sonja leaves behind her son Dimitar Altiparmakov of Naples, Florida, her niece Vanessa Kuzmanovski and her husband Eric Hague of West Boylston, and their two daughters Kira and Vienna Hague. She was predeceased by her father, Ljupco Kuzmanovski as well as her beloved brother Kiro Kuzmanovski.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her graveside service on Tuesday, July 28th at 10am, at Mountain View Cemetery in Shrewsbury. To view Sonja's online tribute, share a memory, or offer a condolence, please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Chiampa Funeral Home, On The Common, Shrewsbury.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Mountain View Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chiampa Funeral Directors
5 Church Road
Shrewsbury, MA 01545
(508) 842-3700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chiampa Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved