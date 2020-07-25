Sonja Altiparmakov, 62
Shrewsbury - Sonja Altiparmakov, 62, of Shrewsbury, passed away on Wednesday, July 23rd, 2020. She was born in Bitola, Macedonia to Ljupco and Marija (Nikolova) Kuzmanovski. She moved to the United States with her family when she was nine years old. She attended South High School in Worcester and graduated with her Bachelor's Degree in Literature from a university in Macedonia. Sonja was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis at an early age. She enjoyed her family, fashion, and her soccer referee community.
In addition to her adored mother, Sonja leaves behind her son Dimitar Altiparmakov of Naples, Florida, her niece Vanessa Kuzmanovski and her husband Eric Hague of West Boylston, and their two daughters Kira and Vienna Hague. She was predeceased by her father, Ljupco Kuzmanovski as well as her beloved brother Kiro Kuzmanovski.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her graveside service on Tuesday, July 28th at 10am, at Mountain View Cemetery in Shrewsbury. To view Sonja's online tribute, share a memory, or offer a condolence, please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com
. Arrangements are under the direction of Chiampa Funeral Home, On The Common, Shrewsbury.