|
|
Sonja L. Bridges, 83
Grafton - Sonja L. (Anderson) Bridges, 83, passed away May 9, 2019 following an illness. Her husband of nearly 60 years, Leigh Bridges, predeceased her. Sonja leaves her children Scott Bridges and his wife Janet and their children Andrew and Blake, and her daughter Kristen Sidman and her husband Adam and their children Kelsey and Shayne along with several nieces and nephews. Sonja was born March 7, 1936 in Providence, RI, daughter of the late Elsa (Fagrelius) and Milton Anderson and she spent the early years of her life in Rhode Island. She earned her Bachelor's degree in Biology from Bates College and eventually her teaching certificate from Assumption College and went on to become a Reading Specialist in the Grafton Public Schools for several years. She also worked at Keith Hill Nursing Home in Grafton and for Dr. Aussenheimer in North Grafton. Her great passions were traveling with her husband Leigh around the United States, as they settled in Tuscon, Arizona later in life. She also was engaged in early American Art, having been long time members of HSEAD (Historical Society of Early American Decoration). All are welcome to gather with Sonja's family at a memorial service Wednesday May 15th at 10:00am at Holy Spirit Church 3 Pleasant St. Sutton, MA 01590. Burial will be private. Please honor Sonja with memorial donations to HSEAD PO Box 30 Cooperstown, NY 13326. A Book of Memories to share a story or message of sympathy with Sonja's family is available online at:
www.RoneyFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 12 to May 13, 2019