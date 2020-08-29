1/2
Sonya Smith
Sonya L. (Carlson) Smith

Sterling - Sonya L. (Carlson) Smith, 92, formerly of Worcester, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020. Her husband Gordon W. Smith predeceased her. She leaves 2 sons- Kenneth G. Smith of Danvers and Karl R. Smith and his wife Laurie K. of Princeton; a daughter- Deborah J. Smith of Chelmsford; 6 grandchildren- Mandee, Kirsten, Derek, Margot, Anthony, and Christina: 4 Great Grandchildren- Sadie Mae, Jeremy, Tessa Grace and Ainsley Taylor; a brother Kenneth L. Carlson of CT; and 3 nieces- Jody, Amy and Cheryl.

Sonya was born in Brooklyn, NY daughter of the late S. Leander and Julia (Dahlgren) Carlson. She graduated from Commerce High School and worked as an Executive Secretary for Trees Unlimited for many years. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Worcester and enjoyed gardening. Most important to her were her love of family, faith in God and her Swedish heritage.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sonya's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.. To leave an online condolence message, please visit

Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Nordgren Memorial Chapel
300 Lincoln Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-852-2161
