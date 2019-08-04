|
Sophie A. (Mastrototaro) Sciammacco-Welch 93
Worcester - Sophie A. (Mastrototaro) Sciammacco-Welch, 93, of Worcester died peacefully Thursday August 1, 2019 at UMASS Memorial Medical Center – University Campus surrounded by her devoted family. Sophie was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Giuseppe and Dora (Parziale) Mastrototaro and lived here all her life.
She is survived by two sons, Americo (Rico) Sciammacco of Worcester and Frank Sciammacco and his wife Ann Marie of Shrewsbury, and her daughter Grace DelRosso of Northborough with whom she lived. She also leaves her children, Stephen Welch and Paula Jaynes of Worcester and Sheila Connerton of Florida. She was the proud grandmother to David Sciammacco, Brenda Vanasse, Tammy Smith, Tara DelRosso, Christina Andreoli, Sara Sciammacco, and Gina Anderson. She also leaves 12 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Sophie was employed at the former Belmont Home for many years until she retired. She was a lifetime member of the Church of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel-St Ann, and the Golden Years Club. She was also a member of the Northborough and Westborough Senior Centers. Sophie was very sociable and she enjoyed spending time with family and friends, cooking Italian food, playing Bingo and the "slots" at the casino.
Sophie was pre-deceased by her husband Frank Sciammacco who died in 1971 and her second husband Paul Welch in 1996. Sophie was the last surviving sibling of her family's generation and she was pre-deceased by her brothers, including Maurice Mastrototaro, who was the first Worcester serviceman killed in action at Pearl Harbor, Anthony, Andrew, Maurice 2nd and Pasquale, also her sisters, Elizabeth Cavalieri, Theresa Peterson, Ida DeMauro, Mary Alexandrov, and Lena D'Onofrio.
Her family would like to thank all of the staff in 7ICU at UMass Memorial Medical Center and the Fresenius Kidney Care, Shrewsbury Dialysis Center for the care that they provided to our mother. A special thank you and appreciation to Dr. Glenn R. Kershaw for his compassionate care and support during her illness.We would also like to thank Florence who was her aide for many years and also the kindness of Willie and all her WRTA drivers.
Services for Sophie will be held at the Mercadante Funeral Home and Chapel, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester MA. Calling hours will be Tuesday, August 6th, 4:00 - 7:00pm. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10am at Our Lady of Loreto Church, 37 Massasoit Rd. Worcester, MA. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 290 West Central St. Natick MA 01760. To leave a message of condolence or share a special memory of Sophie please visit her memorial at mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019