|
|
Sophie Fleury, 93
Warren - Sophie Fleury, 93, passed to her next journey on May 14, 2019 from Quaboag Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center in West Brookfield.
She leaves three daughters and their families – Nancy Fleury of Westfield, Karen Brothers of Warren, and Pamela Rozzen and her husband Bob of Warren.
She was predeceased by her loving husband of 59 years, Hector Fleury along with her parents, Nellie & Frank Juralewicz and five siblings. She was a lifelong resident of Warren, being a 1943 Warren High School graduate. Sophie worked for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for 22 years, in the Department of Welfare before retiring to enjoy life and her eight grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren and recently a great-great grandson!
She will be greatly missed by all her family & friends.
Miss you MOM – Rest in Peace!
Funeral Services for Sophie will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Varnum Funeral Home, Inc, 43 East Main St, in West Brookfield. A calling hour will be held prior to the service for 10 to 11 AM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please donate, in her name to either of Massachusetts / New Hampshire (https://alz.org/manh) or the American Parkinson Disease Assoc. Massachusetts Chapter (http://[email protected]).
An Online guest book is available at
varnumfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 19 to May 20, 2019