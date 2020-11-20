1/1
Sophie (Sandecki) Laporte
1918 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sophie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sophie M. (Sandecki) Laporte, 102

Webster - Sophie M. (Sandecki) Laporte age 102 passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Lanessa Extended Care.

She was the wife of the late Reginald Laporte who died in 1970. She leaves a daughter, Regina J. Kondek and her husband Bernard of Webster, sons Ronald Laporte and his wife Cindy of SC and Francis Laporte of Cape Cod; four grandchildren and six great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was born in Webster daughter of the late William Sandecki and Josephine (Wejek) Sandecki and lived here all her life; She was predeceased by four sisters. Sophie worked for many years for Webster Lens; She was deeply loved by her family and never missed any gathering whether it was a holiday, birthday, or school event she was always there with a big smile on her face; she will be missed, but always in our hearts.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 10:00 AM in St. Louis Church, 15 Lake Street Webster, MA with burial in Calvary Cemetery, Dudley. Please go directly to church and please be sure to follow all current health guidelines. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home, 48 School Street Webster, MA.

A guest book is available at www.shaw-majercik.com where you may post a condolence or light a candle.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Louis Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home
48 School St
Webster, MA 01570
(508) 943-6278
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved