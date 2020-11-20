Sophie M. (Sandecki) Laporte, 102
Webster - Sophie M. (Sandecki) Laporte age 102 passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Lanessa Extended Care.
She was the wife of the late Reginald Laporte who died in 1970. She leaves a daughter, Regina J. Kondek and her husband Bernard of Webster, sons Ronald Laporte and his wife Cindy of SC and Francis Laporte of Cape Cod; four grandchildren and six great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was born in Webster daughter of the late William Sandecki and Josephine (Wejek) Sandecki and lived here all her life; She was predeceased by four sisters. Sophie worked for many years for Webster Lens; She was deeply loved by her family and never missed any gathering whether it was a holiday, birthday, or school event she was always there with a big smile on her face; she will be missed, but always in our hearts.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 10:00 AM in St. Louis Church, 15 Lake Street Webster, MA with burial in Calvary Cemetery, Dudley. Please go directly to church and please be sure to follow all current health guidelines. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home, 48 School Street Webster, MA.
A guest book is available at www.shaw-majercik.com
where you may post a condolence or light a candle.