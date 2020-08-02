Sophie Samara, 94
Shrewsbury - The servant of God, Sophie Samara, fell asleep in the Lord on July 31, 2020, at the age of 94.
Sophie was born in Worcester, MA on July 15, 1926, the daughter of George Sr. and Minerva (Nadaff). She was the oldest of 6 children and grew up in a 2nd floor tenement apartment above the Old El Morocco on 73 Wall Street, Worcester, MA. At the age of 15 Sophie went to work as a stitcher/seamstress to help support the family. In addition, she worked a second job at the old El Morocco as a hostess and then as a Coat Checker at the new El Morocco. She worked most of her life, well into her 70s. In her time off, Sophie taught her nieces how to sew, knit and crochet. She always made time to spend with all her nieces and nephews. They were a very important part of her life and they all adored her.
Sophie is predeceased by siblings Theodora (Azkoul), Nicholas, Randolph, and Robert. She is survived by her brother George Jr. and his wife Pamela; sister-in-law Janice; brother-in-law Fr. Michael Azkoul; cousin and best friend Margaret Gammal; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Throughout her life she was a faithful parishioner and member of St. George Orthodox Cathedral in Worcester. Her faith and family were most important in her life.
SERVICES - Due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures, a graveside service will be celebrated by Rev. Fr. Milad Selim at Hope Cemetery, Section 105, 119 Webster St. Worcester, MA on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 12:00pm.
The cemetery service will be "live streamed" and may be viewed by visiting the funeral home web site and selecting "live services", there will also be an online register for messages and condolences.
Memorial contributions may be made in Sophie's name to St. George Orthodox Cathedral, 30 Anna St., Worcester, MA 01604 (www.stgeorgeworcester.org
).
The family has entrusted MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL with arrangements.
May Sophie Rest Among the Saints and Her Memory Be Eternal!