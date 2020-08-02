1/1
Sophie Samara
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sophie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sophie Samara, 94

Shrewsbury - The servant of God, Sophie Samara, fell asleep in the Lord on July 31, 2020, at the age of 94.

Sophie was born in Worcester, MA on July 15, 1926, the daughter of George Sr. and Minerva (Nadaff). She was the oldest of 6 children and grew up in a 2nd floor tenement apartment above the Old El Morocco on 73 Wall Street, Worcester, MA. At the age of 15 Sophie went to work as a stitcher/seamstress to help support the family. In addition, she worked a second job at the old El Morocco as a hostess and then as a Coat Checker at the new El Morocco. She worked most of her life, well into her 70s. In her time off, Sophie taught her nieces how to sew, knit and crochet. She always made time to spend with all her nieces and nephews. They were a very important part of her life and they all adored her.

Sophie is predeceased by siblings Theodora (Azkoul), Nicholas, Randolph, and Robert. She is survived by her brother George Jr. and his wife Pamela; sister-in-law Janice; brother-in-law Fr. Michael Azkoul; cousin and best friend Margaret Gammal; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Throughout her life she was a faithful parishioner and member of St. George Orthodox Cathedral in Worcester. Her faith and family were most important in her life.

SERVICES - Due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures, a graveside service will be celebrated by Rev. Fr. Milad Selim at Hope Cemetery, Section 105, 119 Webster St. Worcester, MA on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 12:00pm.

The cemetery service will be "live streamed" and may be viewed by visiting the funeral home web site and selecting "live services", there will also be an online register for messages and condolences.

Memorial contributions may be made in Sophie's name to St. George Orthodox Cathedral, 30 Anna St., Worcester, MA 01604 (www.stgeorgeworcester.org).

The family has entrusted MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL with arrangements.

May Sophie Rest Among the Saints and Her Memory Be Eternal!

www.mercadantefuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 2 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved