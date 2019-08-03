|
|
Sophie A. (Mastrototaro) Sciammacco- Welch at 93
Worcester -
Sophie A. (Mastrototaro) Sciammacco-Welch, 93, of Worcester died peacefully Thursday August 1, 2019 in the UMASS Medical Center surrounded by her loved ones. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday evening from 5PM to 7PM in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. Her funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday at 10:00AM in the Church of Our Lady of Loreto. A full obituary will be in Mondays Telegram.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019