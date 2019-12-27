|
Spiridoula Anifantis, 75
Worcester - Spiridoula (Nasis) Anifantis, 75, of Worcester, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019, after an extended illness.
She is survived by her loving husband of forty-six years, Sotirios Anifantis; a daughter, Efthimia Anifantis of Worcester; two sons, William Anifantis and his wife Sara of Spencer, and Jesse Anifantis of Worcester; eight grandchildren, Stergios, Aglaia, Mikah, Sotirios, Minos, Sadie, Matthaios, and Andreus. She is also survived by her twin brother, Elias Nasis and his wife Susan of Quinebaug, CT; and by a sister, Annie Liatsos of Plainville; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a granddaughter, Raina Goritsas in April 2018, and by a sister, Stauvrula Nasis. Spiridoula was born in Kastri, Greece, daughter of the late Elias and Efthimia (Notidis) Nasis and lived there for many years, before moving here in 1970.
She was a member of Saint Spyridon Cathedral in Worcester and loved to sing and dance. For many years, she worked as a seamstress at companies in Worcester, including Hersh Neck Wear and the Worcester Knitting Company. Always dedicated to her family, Spiridoula was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, and was always generous with her time and willingness to help anyone.
Calling Hours will be on Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester. Her Funeral Service will be on Friday, January 3, at 11 a.m. in Saint Spyridon Cathedral, 102 Russell Street, Worcester. Interment will follow in Hope Cemetery, Worcester.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Saint Spyridon Cathedral.
May Her Memory be Eternal.
There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020