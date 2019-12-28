|
|
Spiro S. Billis, 106
Southbridge - Spiro S. Billis, 106, passed away peacefully with his three children beside him on Friday, Dec. 27th, in his home after an illness.
His wife of 57 years, Olga (Stashuli) Billis, passed away in 1995. He leaves his son, Nicholas Billis and his wife Deborah of Southbridge; his two daughters, Chrisanthe Gellos and her husband Alexander of New York, NY and Dorothy Billis of New York, NY; his five grandchildren, Philip Gellos and his wife Carol, Stephen Gellos and his wife Ourania, John Gellos and his wife Rebecca, Peter Billis and his wife Kyna and Angela Garieri and her husband Chris; 8 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his two brothers and their wives, Ernest Billis and his wife Athena and Samuel Billis and his wife Niove. He was born in Sotira, North Epirus, Albania, the son of Stephanos and Aristoula (Yiotis) Billis. Spiro was a US Army Veteran of World War II, serving in the South Pacific.
Spiro was a co-owner of the Billis Diner and Coffee Shoppe on Central St. in Southbridge from 1947-1970. He was a charter member of the post 6055 in Southbridge; a member of AHEPA; and a member of the Society Sotirioton. Spiro was an active member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Southbridge, serving as President, Secretary and a Chanter for over 60 years. For his years of service in the church he was honored by the Metropolitan Methodios of Boston. In 2019, he was honored by the Town of Southbridge and the State of Massachusetts for being the oldest living resident of Southbridge. Spiro was also an avid Boston Red Sox fan.
His family would like to thank the staff of the Overlook Hospice for all of the support and excellent care they gave to Spiro.
His funeral will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 31st, from the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, with a service at 11:00am in the St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 55 North St., Southbridge. Burial will be in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Southbridge. Calling hours in the funeral home will be held on Monday, Dec. 30th, from 4:00 to 7:00pm.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the St. George Greek Orthodox Church, P.O. Box 25, Southbridge, MA 01550.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019