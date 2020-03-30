|
Spyridon D. Stithos, 87
Worcester - Spyridon D. Stithos, 87, of Worcester died Sunday, March 29th in UMASS Memorial Medical Center – University Campus. He leaves his loving wife of 59 years, Eleni (Bakalakou) Stithos; a son, Dimitri Stithos; a daughter, Athena Poirier and her partner, Phillip Rondeau; two grandchildren, Nicole Quiles and her husband, Jason and Michael Poirier and his partner, Stephanie Courteau; two great grandchildren, that he adored, Xavier and Alexander Quiles all of Worcester. He also leaves three sisters, Katerini Kolevres, Eleni Tofalou and Dionisia Xenou and her husband, Panayotes all of Zakynthos, Greece.
He was born in Greece and immigrated in 1970 to the United States to work for Brown Shoe Company. He eventually left Brown Shoe Company to work for Table Talk, Worcester Academy, the Castle Restaurant and the Continental Baking Company. In 1982, Spyro decided to go into business for himself, purchasing the Spanish Grill on Main Street.
Spryo was a quiet, kind and generous man. He was a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather. He loved spending time with his grandson, Michael, and not a Friday went by where they didn't share a meal of fish and chips. He was a member of the Worcester AHEPA and enjoyed playing cards with his friends over coffee. He took joy in volunteering at Greek Festivals, helping in any way he could. Spyridon was the patriarch of our family and with his absence, he leaves a hole in our hearts which can never be filled. He has gone onto join his two brothers, John and Dionysus as well as the rest of his family that passed on before him, in eternal peace.
Due to the current circumstances, funeral services and burial will be private. There are no calling hours. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020