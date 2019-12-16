|
Sr. Andree "Matante" A. Jobin, PM, 95
UXBRIDGE - Sr. Andree "Matante"A. Jobin, PM, 95, of Uxbridge, MA passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Milford Regional Medical Center with loving family by her side. Born in the family home in Blackstone, MA on August 17, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Henri and Lillian (Dalpe) Jobin. She was the sister of the late Lillian Remillard, Maurice Jobin and Camile Jobin. She leaves her cherished family, her niece Yvette Remillard of Uxbridge, MA with whom she lived, her nephews Fr. Andre Remillard of Worcester, MA, Leo Remillard and his wife, Jeanne of Bellingham, MA, Denis Remillard and his wife, Roseanne of Bellingham, MA and Robert Jobin and his wife, Jackie of Tiverton, RI.
Funeral will be held on Friday, December 20th at 10AM from CARTIER'S FUNERAL HOME, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM at All Saints Church, 323 Rathbun St., Woonsocket, RI. Interment will follow at St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham. Visiting hours are on Thursday, December 19th from 4PM to 7PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Sr. Andree A. Jobin to: Mount St. Mary's Abbey, 300 Arnold St., Wrentham, MA 02093 would be appreciated.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019