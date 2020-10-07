Sr. Anna Sheridan, OSFClinton - Sister Anna Theresa Sheridan, OSF, 102, formerly of Clinton, passed away peacefully at the Saint Elizabeth's Motherhouse in Allegany, New York on Monday, October 5, 2020. She is preceded in death by seven siblings, Nora M. Sheridan, Mary E. Sheridan, B. Jeanette Sheridan, Eleanor I. Murphy, wife of the late Bartholomew H. Murphy, Edward J. Sheridan & his wife Dorothy (Dundas), Austin F. Sheridan & his wife Dorothy (Gannon), and John Sheridan.Sister Anna was born in Clinton to the late Edward and Mary (Burke) Sheridan. She is survived by 14 nieces & nephews, 43 grand-nieces & nephews, and numerous great-nieces & nephews. She attended local schools and was a graduate of the Clinton High School, Class of 1934. Sister Anna attended the Becker Business School, graduating in 1942, and the Forsythe Dental Clinic of Boston, graduating in 1949. Sister Anna entered the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany on February 2, 1952, was received into the Congregation on August 15, 1952 and professed her final vows on August 16, 1959. She was known in religious life as Sister Mary Edward John. Continuing her education, Sister Anna obtained her bachelor's degree from Saint Bonaventure University in 1968 and her master's degree from Western Connecticut State College in 1977. She began her educational career in Rochester, New York, and taught in congregational schools in Florida, North Carolina, Mississippi, New Jersey, Virginia, Connecticut, and the Bronx, New York for almost 30 years. In 1981, Sister returned to Allegany where she ministered in the Treasury at the Motherhouse and in the libraries at St. John School and Archbishop Walsh High School, Olean, New York. Sister Anna formally retired in 1999 and remained active in her Franciscan community. For over 65 years, she dedicated her life to serving God through the ministry and Mission of the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany. Sister Anna cherished time spent in the company of her dear family and friends, especially during summers in Rye Beach, New Hampshire. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10AM on Saturday, October 10, 2020 in St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton, with burial to follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. Guests are respectfully asked to observe appropriate social distancing and wear a mask while attending all services. There will be no calling hours. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Sister Anna Theresa Sheridan, OSF to: Franciscan Sisters of Allegany, 115 East Main St., Allegany, New York, 14706. Online condolences may be placed at