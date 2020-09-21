Sr. Grace Sanchagrin, 99Marlborough - Sr. Grace Sanchagrin, 99The sisters of the Assumption mourn in the loss of Sr. Grace Sanchagrin, formerly known as Sr. Béatrice de-Jésus, who passed away peacefully at the Marie Esther Health Center on Sunday, September 20, 2020. She was a native of Laconia, New Hampshire, the fifth child of Bernadette (Decelle) Sanchagrin and Joseph Sanchagrin.Sr. Grace entered the Congregation of the Sisters of the Assumption on September 3, 1938. Following her profession in 1941, she served in the ministry of education in parochial elementary schools, as a teacher in Hudson Falls, NY, Bristol and Meriden, CT, Barton, VT and Everett and Lowell, MA. She also served as Principal at Maria Assumpta Academy in Petersham and St. Joseph Elementary School in Salem, MA.Sr. Grace is survived by several nieces and nephews and grand nieces and grand nephews as well as the Sisters of the Assumption worldwide and a very dear friend and former student, Eileen Quinlan.The committal and burial services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, September 23 at East Street Cemetery in Petersham. A memorial service will be celebrated later.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of the Assumption Retirement Fund, 207 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA 01752.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Mack Family Funeral Homes, Fiske-Murphy & Mack Chapel, 110 New Athol Road, Orange, MA.To send an online condolence, please visit