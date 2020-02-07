Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sampson Chapel Of The Acres
21 Tinkham Road
Springfield, MA 01129
(413) 782-5226
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Dominican Monastery
1430 Riverdale Street
West Springfield, MA
View Map
Liturgy
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Dominican Monastery,
1430 Riverdale Street
West Springfield, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sr. Slein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sr. Maria of the Holy Eucharist Slein


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sr. Maria of the Holy Eucharist Slein Obituary
Sr. Maria of the Holy Eucharist Slein, O. P.

West Springfield - Sr. Maria of the Holy Eucharist, 96, of the Dominican Nuns in West Springfield, died on Feb. 6, 2020 at the Marian Center in Holyoke, MA. She was born on September 19, 1923 in Worcester and was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Healy) Slein. She graduated from Classical High and attended Worcester State Teachers College. In 1942 she entered the Dominican Monastery of the Mother of God in West Springfield where she served her Lord and her Sisters for over 75 years. Sister served in the capacity of Prioress, Novice Mistress, Sacristan, Infirmarian, Artist in the Spiritual Bouquet Department and in many different ways. Sister's hobbies included sewing and gardening, and she was gifted in both. She was also fond of singing the old-time songs she remembered at our recreation, and would happily dance around the room if someone started to play the piano. Nor would she ever pass up the opportunity to serenade us with an Irish tune on St. Patrick's Day. Sister is predeceased by her sister, Rosemary Altieri, and her two brothers, Richard Slein and Robert Slein. She leaves many devoted nieces and nephews, and extended family members and friends. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at the Dominican Monastery, 1430 Riverdale Street, West Springfield, MA on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. followed by burial on the the Monastery grounds. Calling hours will be Monastery on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dominican Nuns at the above address.

Sampson Chapel of the Acres, Springfield, MA
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sr.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sampson Chapel Of The Acres
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -