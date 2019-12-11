|
|
Sr. Norina L. Mastro, MPV, 88
SCHENECTADY - Sr. Norina L. Mastro, MPV, 88, entered gracefully into eternal peace on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.
Sr. Norina was born in Schenectady on April 9, 1931 the daughter of the late Giustino and Laura (DiCintio) Mastro. She was educated locally and entered Religious life on February 2, 1952 and First Professed as a Venerini Sister on September 4, 1954. Sr. Norina earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Education and Economics from The College of St. Rose in 1968 and a certificate in Guidance and Counseling from Fairfield College in Connecticut in 1973. She also attended many workshops and institutes to enrich her knowledge and her ability to fully carry out her ministry. Sr. Norina followed the charism of her Foundress St. Rosa Venerini, MPV in her choice of early ministry, sharing learning as both a teacher and social worker. In addition to serving as Mistress of Novices, she taught at Venerini Academy in Worcester, MA, St. Joseph's High School in Pittsfield, MA and St. Anthony's School in Schenectady. Perhaps it was those many years of teaching that made her so attuned to the world around her, as she began her final ministry with Sacred Heart-St. Columbia Parish in Schenectady. She has been described as having a wonderful understanding of contemporary religious life and helping those in dire need.
The Venerini Sisters are eternally grateful to all the staff at the Ellis Residential Center, Edison Wing for embracing Sr. Norina with respect, love and kindness.
She was predeceased by her siblings, Yolanda McDonald, Dorothy Almond, Rudy and Glen Mastro.
Survivors include her brother, Giustino (Mary Jean) Mastro; many nieces, nephews and her adored Venerini Community.
Services will be held on Friday at 10 am from the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union Street, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am at St. Anthony's Church, 331 Seward Place. Interment will be held at a later date in the Venerini Plot in St. Bernard's Cemetery, Fitchburg, MA.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, tonight from 3 to 7 pm.
Those wishing are asked to make memorial contributions to the Venerini Sisters Retirement Fund (payable to Venerini Sisters) 374 Main St., Rutland, MA 01543.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019