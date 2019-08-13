|
Sr. Ruth Virginia Quinn, SSJ, 88
Holyoke - Sister Ruth Virginia Quinn, (Margaret Mary) 88, beloved member of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Springfield, died at the Marian Center in Holyoke on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. A native of Worcester, MA she was the daughter of Peter and Nora (Marrinan) Quinn. Sister Ruth Virginia entered the Sisters of St. Joseph of Springfield from St. John Parish, Worcester, MA in 1948. She graduated from Ascension High School in Worcester. Sister earned a BA degree from the College of Our Lady of the Elms, Chicopee and a M.Ed. in special education from Fitchburg State College where she was the recipient of the Joseph P. Kennedy Scholarship. Sister taught for several years at Sacred Heart School in Holyoke and at Holy Family School in Springfield. From 1972 to 2017 Sister Ruth served at Holy Name Parish in Springfield as teacher for many years and as secretary for the religious education program. She also established 13 diocesan learning centers to help children with special learning needs receive training in religious education. She was a faithful volunteer at the Ronald McDonald House. In 2004 she received the Points of Light Award from President George W. Bush for her devoted volunteerism and in 2006 she was honored by Holy Name Parish for her many years of dedicated service. In her retirement Sister continued to offer her services in companion ministry. In addition to her Sisters in Community Sister Ruth is survived by several generations of loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers and four sisters, including Sr. Ruth Dolores, SSJ. All services for Sr. Ruth Virginia will take place in St. Joseph Chapel at Mont Marie in Holyoke on Friday, August 16, 2019. She will be waked from 9:30 to 10:30 am with a prayer service at 10:00 am. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 am. Burial will be in Mont Marie Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 577 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104. Arrangements entrusted to the Sampson Family Chapels
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2019