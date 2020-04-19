|
Stacey E. Beamenderfer
Worcester - Stacey E. Beamenderfer, 41, of Worcester died Thursday, April 16th in UMASS Memorial Medical Center. She leaves her mother, Elizabeth M. (Koperniak) Beamenderfer of Leicester; her fiancée, John Williston with whom she lived; three brothers, Jeremy Beamenderfer and his wife, Nicole of Cape Coral, FL, Adam Beamenderfer and his wife, Kathy Jo of Auburn and Ethan Beamenderfer of Leicester and his fiancé Bethany Lemay; she leaves a nephew and several nieces including, Kaydence.
She was born in Columbus, Ohio the daughter of John T. Beamenderfer and attended Worcester State University. She enjoyed disc golf and bowling especially with the Thursday Knight's League and the Hammer Scratch Classic. Stacey was a vibrant spirit with a smile that would light up any room.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 25th at 10:00 AM in
Notre Dame Cemetery, 162 Webster Street. There are no calling hours. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue is assisting the family with arrangements.
oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020