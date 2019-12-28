|
Stacia P. (Kusiak) Desjardin, 91
Uxbridge - Stacia P. (Kusiak) Desjardin, 91, of Uxbridge passed away on December 27, 2019 at Lydia Taft House surrounded by her family. She was the wife of the late Raymond Desjardin, Sr. for 35 years who died in 1985.
Stacia worked as a secretary for many years at the Uxbridge Town Hall until her retirement in 1998.
Stacia was born January 5, 1928 in North Uxbridge the daughter of the late Andrew J. and Mary C. (Malisz) Kusiak. She was a graduate of Uxbridge High School class of 1946.
Stacia enjoyed watching TV, playing cards, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by two sons, Raymond Desjardin, Jr. of N. Adams, and Donald and his wife Katherine Desjardin of Uxbridge; two daughters, Paula and her husband Walter Lubas of Uxbridge, and Linda and her husband Bruce LaPorte of Uxbridge; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by three sisters, Helen Dabrowski, Anna Burzynski, and Charlotte Burzynski.
Visiting hours will be held Tuesday Dec. 31, 2019 from 10 – 11 AM in the BUMA FUNERAL HOME, 101 N. Main St., Rte. 122, Uxbridge followed by a funeral service at 11 AM in the funeral home.
Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Granite St., Uxbridge.
Memorial donations may be made to Compassus Hospice, 15 Midstate Dr., Suite 215, Auburn, MA 01501.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019