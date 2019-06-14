|
Stanislaw S. Butrym, 91
Ft Myers, FL - Stanislaw S. Butrym, 91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 11th. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 68 years, Beverly (Greene); his daughters, Cheryl and her husband, Jack, Cindy and Caren and her husband, Jim; three grandchildren, James, Brian and Rachel; five great grandchildren, Nathan, Justin, Sophie, Juniper and James. He was predeceased by four sisters, a brother, grandsons, Kevin and Tommy; a great grandchild, Kaylee and son-in-law, Brad.
He was born in Worcester and lived here most of his life until retiring to Florida in 1992. He attended St. Mary's Catholic School and was a veteran of the United States Navy during World War II. In 1989, Stanley retired from the City of Worcester Water Department where he worked for 25 years.
His funeral is Monday, June 17th from O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue, Worcester with a Mass at 1:00 PM in Sacred Heart – St. Catherine of Sweden Parish, 596 Cambridge Street. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling hours are Sunday, June 16th from 4:00 until 6:00 PM in the funeral home.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 14 to June 15, 2019