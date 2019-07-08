|
Stanislaw Piascik, 77
Worcester - WORCESTER - Stanislaw Piascik, 77, of Worcester died Sunday, July 7, 2019 in his home with his devoted family at his side. He was born in Zbojna, Poland, a son of the late Edward and Anna (Parzych) Piascik. Stanislaw immigrated to the United States in 1987 and worked in the maintenance department of the Wonder Bread Company for many years before retiring. Stanislaw was a devoted member of Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish in Worcester. He is survived by his loving wife of fifty-eight years, Krystyna (Rogalska) Piascik. He also leaves his adoring children, sons, Slawomir Piascik and his wife Janina, Leszek Piascik and his wife Bozena, all of Sturbridge; daughter Agnieszka Lozada and her husband Jack of Worcester; brothers, Edward and Tadeusz Piascik, sister Teresa Brzoska and sister-in-law Anna Piascik, all of Poland; his caring grandchildren, Kamil, Daniel, Melissa, Ashley, Mikayla and Emily; precious great grandson, Benson; nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. He was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather, always cherishing the time he spent with his wonderful family.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Jewish Healthcare Hospice for their care and kindness extended to Mr. Piascik and his family.
The funeral will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from HENRY-DIRSA FUNERAL HOME, 33 Ward St, Worcester with a Mass at 10:30 AM in Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 34 Ward St. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery. A calling hour will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday, July 10, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. www.worcesterfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 8 to July 9, 2019