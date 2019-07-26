|
Stanislawa "Stasia" Jachimczyk, 89
Worcester - Stanislawa "Stasia" (Samsel) Jachimczyk, 89, of Worcester, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 25, 2019 in Rose Monahan Hospice Home. She is survived by her husband of seventy-one years, Ludwik Jachimczyk. She also leaves her five sons, Marian Jachimczyk and his wife Deborah of Worcester, Louis Jachimczyk of Douglas, Michael Jachimczyk and his wife Mary Jane of Millbury, Wieslaw Jachimczyk and his wife Kathleen of Worcester and Daniel Jachimczyk of Dudley; eleven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; sister Wladyslawa of Poland; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a grandchild Lee Ann Jachimczyk; brothers Jozef and Henryk and sisters Henryka, Aleksandria, and Stefania. She was born in Wydmusy, Poland, daughter of Jakob and Franczeska (Pienkos) Samsel.
Mrs. Jachimczyk immigrated to the United States in 1961 and worked as a seamstress for many years at Jackson Sportswear Company. She was a member of Our Lady of Czestochowa Church. Family was important to Stasia and raising her sons and grandchildren was central to her life. Her hospitality was always a welcome to friends and family. Besides singing and cooking, she also enjoyed spending time in her gardens growing flowers and vegetables.
Calling hours will be Monday, July 29, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Henry-Dirsa Funeral Home 33 Ward St. in Worcester. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. with a Mass at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 34 Ward St. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery. www.worcesterfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 26 to July 28, 2019