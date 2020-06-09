Stanislawa Lach
Worcester - Stanislawa (Szmigiel) Lach, 88, of Worcester died Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Life Care Center in Auburn. Her husband Mieczyslaw Lach died in 2015. She is survived by her children, Lech Szymborski of Worcester, Celina Pasiecko of Sweden, Zbigniew Szymborski of Poland, Grazyna Wysorska of Worcester, Janusz Szymborski of Poland and Marek Szymborski of Worcester; sister, Wladyslawa Kaminska of Poland; nineteen grandchildren, twenty-four great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by a brother Józef Szmigiel and a sister Elonora Kowalczyk. She was born in Lyse, Poland a daughter of Faustyn and Anna ( Baldyga) Szmigiel.
Mrs. Lach immigrated to the United States in 1979. She worked as an assembler for many years at David Clark Company before retiring. She was a member of Our Lady of Czestochowa Church. In her younger years she enjoyed knitting and crocheting. Stanislawa was an excellent cook and baker which she shared with family and friends. She particularly loved to play with her grandchildren and great grandchildren and spend time with her family.
The funeral will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from HENRY – DIRSA FUNERAL HOME, 33 Ward Street, with a Mass at 11:30 A.M. in Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 34 Ward Street. The funeral Mass will be streamed online at www.olcworcester.com/virus-coronavirus. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery. A calling hour will be held following updated gathering guidelines on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 9:00 to 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home. Friends and family are encouraged to leave a condolence or a memory on a digital guestbook at www.worcesterfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.