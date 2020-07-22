Stanley G. Dziczek, 67
CLINTON - Stanley G. Dziczek, 67, died Sunday, July 19, 2020, in his home, after being stricken ill.
He leaves four siblings: Maria F. Dziczek, of Worcester, Henry P. "Fella" Dziczek, Jr., of Clinton, Timothy F. Dziczek, and his wife, Jennifer, of Lancaster, and Alice B. Dziczek, of Clinton; several nieces and nephews; and his close friends, Maura Scanlon, and her son, Ryan Kennedy, and John Lemanski of Clinton, who was also his caretaker. He was predeceased by his brother, Christopher G. Dziczek, who died in 2013.
Stan was born and raised in Clinton, son of the late Henry P. and Alice B. (Halloran) Dziczek. He attended grammar school at the former Our Lady of the Rosary Church, and Clinton High School.
For more than 25 years until retirement, he worked as an Industrial Instructor for the Massachusetts Department of Corrections. Previously, he had been employed by the former Colonial Press, Clinton, Sanvel Co., Town of Clinton, and the Nashoba Regional School District.
Stan enjoyed playing baseball and golf, riding motorcycles, and watching NASCAR races and tennis matches.
Funeral services and burial in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster, are private. There are no calling hours. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the Dziczek family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Wounded Warriors
Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516; the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284; or to a charity of one's choice
. Arrangements are in the care of McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton.