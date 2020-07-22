1/1
Stanley Dziczek
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stanley G. Dziczek, 67

CLINTON - Stanley G. Dziczek, 67, died Sunday, July 19, 2020, in his home, after being stricken ill.

He leaves four siblings: Maria F. Dziczek, of Worcester, Henry P. "Fella" Dziczek, Jr., of Clinton, Timothy F. Dziczek, and his wife, Jennifer, of Lancaster, and Alice B. Dziczek, of Clinton; several nieces and nephews; and his close friends, Maura Scanlon, and her son, Ryan Kennedy, and John Lemanski of Clinton, who was also his caretaker. He was predeceased by his brother, Christopher G. Dziczek, who died in 2013.

Stan was born and raised in Clinton, son of the late Henry P. and Alice B. (Halloran) Dziczek. He attended grammar school at the former Our Lady of the Rosary Church, and Clinton High School.

For more than 25 years until retirement, he worked as an Industrial Instructor for the Massachusetts Department of Corrections. Previously, he had been employed by the former Colonial Press, Clinton, Sanvel Co., Town of Clinton, and the Nashoba Regional School District.

Stan enjoyed playing baseball and golf, riding motorcycles, and watching NASCAR races and tennis matches.

Funeral services and burial in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster, are private. There are no calling hours. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the Dziczek family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516; the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284; or to a charity of one's choice. Arrangements are in the care of McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton. To share a memory of Stan, or offer condolences to his family, please visit

www.mcnallywatson.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McNally & Watson Funeral & Cremation Service
304 Church Street
Clinton, MA 01510
(978) 365-3144
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McNally & Watson Funeral & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
26 entries
July 23, 2020
Rest In Peace
Pattie Pultorak
July 23, 2020
Alice, Maria, Timmy and Fella, so very sorry for your loss.
Denise McGown (Laverdure)
Acquaintance
July 23, 2020
Dear Maria, Fella, Tim, Jennifer, Alice and family,
I am so sorry to learn of Stanley's sudden passing. He was a wonderful person and so courageous with all the physical suffering he endured after the bike accident. I am happy he is in pain no more. I am confident it was a grand reunion with your parents and Chris. He is now enjoying the rewards of "a good and just man." My love and prayers are with you.
Sincerely,
Your cousin, Trudy and family.
Trudy Coles
Family
July 23, 2020
Maria, Alice, Fella and Timmy, so sorry to hear of Stan’s passing. So many great memories we all shared on Wilson St. He was always so kind and caring and always made me feel special. You all will be in my heart forever❤
Kathy & Franny Baird
Friend
July 23, 2020
Fella and the entire Dziczek family I am so sorry for your loss. May your faith and love for one another carry through these times.
Kevin Spear
Acquaintance
July 23, 2020
To all the Dziczek Family, my heart felt condolences go out to you regarding Stan's passing. Another great "Acre" person gone to soon. I remember all of you from my days on the acre at the store where everyone hung out. And later in life I would see Stan as he dropped off workers from MCI to work at the restaurant for me. He was always smiling. Our thoughts and prayers are with you, hope that all of your fond memories get you through this most difficult time. Stan RIP you'll be meeting up with a lot of old friends.
Susan Crossman
Acquaintance
July 23, 2020
Maria ,Tim , Henri and all Stan's family you are remembered in our prayers and those of many at this difficult time. Hope you can find some confort in faith family and friends and a life so well lived Our Love Ed and Ellen Philbin West Boylston MAss
Ellen Philbin
July 23, 2020
hallie baker
Neighbor
July 23, 2020
Maria Fella Tim Alice I am so saddened by the loss of your brother Stan. He was truly a gentleman and a good friend since childhood. So many good thoughts of us playing at Clamshell, the Tunnel and the River.
Dungy
Friend
July 23, 2020
I will always remember the kindness of Stan when he would deliver cold soda etc dailey to the security office at the former Colional Press, good friend and will be missed by many. Deepest sympathy to all the extended Dziczek Family upon his loss, thoughts and prayers are with you.
Ron Knoll
Friend
July 23, 2020
We are very sorry to hear of Stan's passing. He was a good guy. Enjoyed working with him at Massachusetts Department of Corrections. Always a gentlemen and smiling face. RIP STAN!!! Frank & Maureen Diterlizzi
Frank Diterlizzi
Coworker
July 23, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Dziczek family ... RIP Stanley.
Debra McMahon-Cote
Friend
July 23, 2020
I was sorry to hear of Stanley’s passing. Lots of good memories of times on Wilson and Kilmurray Streets. I remember visiting Alice and listening to Stan’s new Kinks album. He was such a nice guy. My Deepest Sympathies.
Rurhann Nolan
July 23, 2020
o sorry to hear of Stanley’s passing , He was a great guy please accept my heartfelt condolences,may he RIP. Keeping you all in my thoughts and prayers.
Mary (Grealis)Hauver
Friend
July 22, 2020
Many sentimental thoughts and loving memories of Dziczek family gatherings with all the cousins come to mind, as I learn the sad news of Stanley's passing. Stanley was a gentleman, uniquely special and always so polite and respectful of others. My thoughts and prayers are with Stanley and his family and all those who loved him. With sympathy - cousin, Cindy Crossley Munroe
.
Cindy Crossley Munroe
Family
July 22, 2020
I am so saddened to hear of Stanley’s passing... you all are in my heart and prayers. Rest peacefully cousin. Much love ,Ann
Ann Crossley
Family
July 22, 2020
So sorry to hear of Stan's passing. My sincere condolences to all of Stan's family and friends during this difficult time. God Bless
Carey Duchnowski
Friend
July 22, 2020
You will be missed dearly may you Rest in peace. God bless us all love you man.
John,. Tina Lemanski / Marhefka
Friend
July 22, 2020
Another Acre Man, RIP Stan, I remember you going DOWN top st on a wheelie
Jim Polack
Neighbor
July 22, 2020
My deepest condolences to Stan’s family and friends
Diane Welch (Ciavola)
Neighbor
July 22, 2020
Sorry to learn of Stanley's passing. Our thought and prayers are with all of you. May the happy memories bring you comfort during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.
Callahan and Cecchini Families
Friend
July 22, 2020
Went K through 8th grade with Stash at Holy Rosary. Nice guy. Sorry for your loss.
Linda Mason Brooke
July 22, 2020
Henry, Maria , and family, Kathy and I are truly sorry to read of Stanley s passing, we will be keeping you all in our prayers.
Joey & Kathy BurgwInkle
Friend
July 22, 2020
Please know, I'm thinking of each of you and sharing in your sadness. Stan and The Ingano Family, share many great memories and he will remain in my heart as always ♥
Jannine Ingano
Friend
July 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Judy and Dave Kelley
Judith Kelley
Friend
July 22, 2020
Stan was one of a kind. A lifelong friend and a great customer of mine. He had amazing recall for people, places, and times of years gone by. He had impeccable manners and was always friendly to all he encountered. He was always one to say something good and positive. We will miss him.❤ Tara and Matt Dowd
Tara Dowd
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved