To all the Dziczek Family, my heart felt condolences go out to you regarding Stan's passing. Another great "Acre" person gone to soon. I remember all of you from my days on the acre at the store where everyone hung out. And later in life I would see Stan as he dropped off workers from MCI to work at the restaurant for me. He was always smiling. Our thoughts and prayers are with you, hope that all of your fond memories get you through this most difficult time. Stan RIP you'll be meeting up with a lot of old friends.

Susan Crossman

Acquaintance