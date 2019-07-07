Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Graham-Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors
838 Main St
Worcester, MA 01610
(508) 754-1717
Stanley Grigas

Stanley Grigas Obituary
Stanley W. Grigas, 100

Worcester - Stanley W. Grigas, age 100, died on July 4, 2019 at the Lutheran Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center in Worcester after a long illness.

Born in Worcester, MA, Mr. Grigas attended Worcester public schools. He was a Corporal in the U.S. Army. After serving in the U.S. Army, he worked for Harrington & Richardson Company in Worcester, MA as a Machinist for many years.

Mr. Grigas had an active interest in automobiles and he liked to attend automobile races. He was a skilled automobile mechanic.

He is survived by his sister: Joan Marculitis of Worcester, MA; by his nieces: Cynthia Marculitis of Worcester, MA, Charlene Sclamo of Rutland, MA, Nancy Skeates of Oxford, MA and Judy Kennedy of VT; by one nephew: John Marculitis of Worcester, MA ; by several grand nieces and one grand nephew.

Donations in his memory may be made to the .

Services will be private. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Graham, Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors.

To share a memory or to offer condolences, a guestbook is available at

www.gpmfunerals.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 7 to July 8, 2019
