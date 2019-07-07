|
Stanley W. Grigas, 100
Worcester - Stanley W. Grigas, age 100, died on July 4, 2019 at the Lutheran Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center in Worcester after a long illness.
Born in Worcester, MA, Mr. Grigas attended Worcester public schools. He was a Corporal in the U.S. Army. After serving in the U.S. Army, he worked for Harrington & Richardson Company in Worcester, MA as a Machinist for many years.
Mr. Grigas had an active interest in automobiles and he liked to attend automobile races. He was a skilled automobile mechanic.
He is survived by his sister: Joan Marculitis of Worcester, MA; by his nieces: Cynthia Marculitis of Worcester, MA, Charlene Sclamo of Rutland, MA, Nancy Skeates of Oxford, MA and Judy Kennedy of VT; by one nephew: John Marculitis of Worcester, MA ; by several grand nieces and one grand nephew.
Donations in his memory may be made to the .
Services will be private. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Graham, Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors.
