Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
346 Shrewsbury Street
Holden, MA
View Map
More Obituaries for Stanley Lindberg
Stanley Lindberg


1924 - 2019
Stanley Lindberg Obituary
Stanley Lindberg, 95

Holden - Stanley R. Lindberg, 95, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Sterling Village. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2nd at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 346 Shrewsbury Street, Holden. Burial is private and there will be no calling hours. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home. A complete obituary will appear in Friday's edition of the Telegram.

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
