Stanley Lindberg, 95
Holden - Stanley R. Lindberg, 95, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Sterling Village. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2nd at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 346 Shrewsbury Street, Holden. Burial is private and there will be no calling hours. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home. A complete obituary will appear in Friday's edition of the Telegram.
