Stanley C. Lynch, 90
Worcester - Stanley C. Lynch, 90, passed away peacefully at the home of his caregivers on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Stanley was born in North Reading, the son of Benjamin and Gladys (Casman) Lynch. He worked at CareerSource in Worcester for many years and attended Seven Hills Adult Daycare and St. Francis Adult Day Health. He leaves his diligent and loving caregivers, Daniel Njonge and Mary Mbugua with whom he lived.
Stanley's caregivers over the years would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation for the care and compassion provided by the staffs of Tri-Valley Elder Services and the Seven Hills Foundation and a specially thank you to his guardian and longtime nurse, Donna Freitas and Dr. Prashantha Holla.
Funeral services for Stanley will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8th in the First Congregational Church of Holden located at 1180 Main Street. Burial will follow at Hope Cemetery in Worcester. Arrangements are under the care of the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019