Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
First Congregational Church of Holden
1180 Main Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Lynch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley Lynch


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stanley Lynch Obituary
Stanley C. Lynch, 90

Worcester - Stanley C. Lynch, 90, passed away peacefully at the home of his caregivers on Sunday, July 28, 2019.

Stanley was born in North Reading, the son of Benjamin and Gladys (Casman) Lynch. He worked at CareerSource in Worcester for many years and attended Seven Hills Adult Daycare and St. Francis Adult Day Health. He leaves his diligent and loving caregivers, Daniel Njonge and Mary Mbugua with whom he lived.

Stanley's caregivers over the years would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation for the care and compassion provided by the staffs of Tri-Valley Elder Services and the Seven Hills Foundation and a specially thank you to his guardian and longtime nurse, Donna Freitas and Dr. Prashantha Holla.

Funeral services for Stanley will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8th in the First Congregational Church of Holden located at 1180 Main Street. Burial will follow at Hope Cemetery in Worcester. Arrangements are under the care of the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden.

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miles Funeral Home
Download Now