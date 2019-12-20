|
|
Stanley B. Mielnicki, 81
Douglas - Stanley B. Mielnicki, 81, passed away on Dec. 18, 2019 at UMass University Campus in Worcester with his loving family at his side. He is survived by his adoring wife of 62 years, Marjorie L. (Ventura) Mielnicki.
He is also survived by his 3 children, Paula Arsenault, Kathleen Allain- Gagliardi and her husband Steve, and Michael Mielnicki and his wife Dale; 7 grandchildren, Keith and Susan Arsenault, Brenna Allain and her husband Steve, Katy Amanza and her husband Doziem, Emily Mielnicki, Alexander Mielnicki, and Elizabeth Mielnicki; a great- grandson, Uzoma Amanze; 2 brothers, Anthony Mielnicki, and John Mielnicki, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Born in Whitinsville, MA on Feb. 9, 1938 Stanley was the son of Stanley F. and Anna F. (Bahleda) Mielnicki and was raised in Douglas. He was a 1955 graduate of Douglas High School. He attended Wentworth Institute in Boston and graduated from Mass Radio and TV in Boston. He then proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era. After 3 years of service, Stanley started his own business, Stan's TV which later transitioned to Stan's TV and Appliance in Whitinsville where he worked until his retirement.
Stan loved fishing at Wallum Lake and the Douglas Reservoir. He and Marge had spent their winters in FL, where Stan enjoyed playing shuffleboard. He was a great man who loved his children and grandchildren.
Stanley's funeral will be held on Sat. Dec. 28th with a Mass at 11 am in St. Denis Church, 23 Manchaug St., Douglas. Calling hours at the Jackman Funeral Home, 7 Mechanic St., Douglas, will be held prior to the Mass from 9- 10:30 am. The family please asks that you omit flowers. Donations in Stan's memory may be made to: The Douglas Ambulance Fund, PO Box 222, Douglas MA 01516, or to , 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942. To leave a condolence message for his family please visit: http://www.JackmanFuneralHomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019