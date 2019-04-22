|
Stanley J. Misiuk, 72
Worcester - Stanley J. Misiuk, 72, of Clapp St., passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 23rd, in the UMass Memorial Medical Center, University Campus, Worcester, after a brief illness.
Stanley leaves his sister, Diane Gauthier and her husband Bob of Charlton; his brother, Raymond Misiuk of South Portland, ME; his niece, Cheryl Gauthier of Southbridge; his two nephews, Christopher Gauthier of Charlton and Isaac Misiuk and his wife Samantha of South Portland, ME; a grandnephew, Landon Misiuk and a grandniece, Ellie Misiuk of South Portland, ME. He was born in Worcester the son of the late Edward J. and Regina J. (Matyczynski) Misiuk and lived here all his life. He was a 1964 graduate of South High School in Worcester and a 1966 graduate of the Worcester Industrial Technical Institute. He was a US Army Veteran of the Vietnam War.
Stanley was an account service rep for Reliable Cash Register, Inc. in Worcester for over 30 years, retiring in recent years. He enjoyed playing golf and working with computers. He enjoyed making radio-controlled model boats and air planes. Stanley was dearly loved by his family and will be missed.
A graveside service for Stanley will be held on Saturday, May 4th, at 11:00am in West Ridge Cemetery. There are no calling hours.
The Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St. Southbridge, is directing arrangements.
