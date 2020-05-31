Stanley J. Moroz, 87Dudley - Stanley J. "Goose" Moroz, 87, died Friday, May 29, 2020 in UMass/Memorial Healthcare after a period of declining health.He leaves his wife of almost 63 years, Agnes C. "Aggie" (Makowski) Moroz; a daughter, Karen A. Moroz and a sister, Helen Hession, all of Dudley nephews, nieces and cousins. His son, David J. Moroz, died in 1995.He was born in Dudley on September 25, 1932, a son of Stanley and Mary (Antos) Moroz and graduated from Bartlett High Trade School in 1950.He was a United States Army veteran of the Korean War.Mr. Moroz worked for 29 years at the former American Optical Company in Southbridge as a machine operator and then in the maintenance department, retiring in 1984.He was a member of Saint Andrew Bobola Church. In his younger years, he played in local baseball leagues. "If everyone was like him, it would be a great world."Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of Sitkowski, Malboeuf & Hickey Funeral Home, 340 School Street, Webster.