Stanley Omilanowicz Obituary
Worcester - Stanley T. Omilanowicz, 95, of Worcester died Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Lutheran Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. His wife, Virginia (Mankevitch) Omilanowicz died in 2018. He is survived by his son Richard Omilanowicz of White Bear Lake, MN, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by brothers, Nicodemus and Peter; sisters, Betty Wysmulek, Sr. Mariella Omilanowicz and Sr. Ann Gemma, both of the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth. He was born in Worcester a son of Stanley L. and Agnes (Michalowski).

Mr. Omilanowicz was a machinist and tool maker retiring from Allied Manufacturing Company. He was a veteran of the US Navy during World War II serving in the European-African Theatre. He was a member of the Polish American Veterans and was a past vice president and director of the Polish Naturalization Independent Club. Stanley was also a member of Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish.

Due to current circumstances, the funeral services will be held privately. Committal will be in St. John Cemetery. HENRY - DIRSA FUNERAL HOME, 33 Ward St. is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 26 to May 27, 2020
